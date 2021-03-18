Minal Khan, Saboor Aly slammed for choosing stylized western ensembles in leaked clips

Pakistani stars Minal Khan and Saboor Aly are being bashed by social media trolls for their decision to stick to more western pieces rather than traditional attire.



The bashing began as an online debate once pictures from their upcoming talk-show show were leaked to the public.

At that moment many began to wonder about the societal changes that began taking place in high profile circles, as well as the growing interest in western style clothing.

Others were purely shell-shocked and could help but speak out. “Astaghfurullah! Minal aunty kitni behaya hogayi hain (Oh God! How immodest Minal has become).”

“Afsos hota hai ke modernisation k naam par kiss tarha Pakistan apni sakafat aur usool khota ja raha hai (It is upsetting to see how Pakistan is gradually losing its culture and principles in the name of modernisation).”



