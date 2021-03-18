Rob Kardashian keeps health in focus as he turns 34

Rob Kardashian is keeping his health in check as he turns 34 and celebrates with his family.

According to People, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are gathering in momager Kris Jenner’s residence.

"The family is throwing him a birthday party at Kris [Jenner's] house," a source said.

"It's only the family. Dream is there too."

While Rob has been largely absent from the spotlight in recent years, the source said that he "is doing well" as he is working on his health.

"He comes along for all the family vacations, but still [prefers] to stay out of the spotlight. He is working on his health and seems happy," adds the source.