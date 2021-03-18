Watch Swara Bhaskar's take on Dananeer Mobeen’s 'Pawri' trend

Dananeer Mobeen’s "Pawri" trend continues to bag attention across the border.

This time the latest celebrity to jump on the bandwagon is Indian actress Swara Bhaskar.

Taking to Instagram, the Tanu Weds Manu star could be seen busting some moves with her friends to the song rendition created by India's Yashraj Mukhate.

“Pawri” monologue renditions have been widely used across the border as police in India and the Delhi Commission for Women took the trend to their social media outreach campaigns.

In one video, two Indian soldiers deployed in snowy mountains give it their own spin with “This is us, this is our gun, and we are patrolling here”, while popular Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone each did a version that also went viral.

