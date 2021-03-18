Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned to 'stop with the blame game'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have been advised to mend their ties with the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to stop making jabs at the royal family, and instead focus on healing their rift.

The Duke Sussex has been asked to repair his ties with brother, Prince William, by relationsip expert Pam Spurr.

In her piece for The Mirror, Spurr says it is time the Sussexes should 'stop the blame game.'



"Surprisingly Harry and Meghan haven’t learned the lessons of Thomas Markle sharing private correspondence with a national newspaper," Spurr wrote.

"A distressed Meghan severed all ties with him although it seems the brothers are trying to talk and that is at least a fragile starting point," she added.



"As with any family I hope William and Harry can avoid tits-for-tat that only worsen things. And they shouldn’t allow pride to stop them doing the right thing and continue to reach out privately to each other," the relationship expert continued.

"It’s time they start to ignore the public megaphone of he said-she said type of commentary and focus on each other," Spurr concluded.