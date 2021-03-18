Demi Lovato over the moon after fans' support on docuseries

Demi Lovato wanted to 'set the record straight' about her life with the docuseries

Demi Lovato is feeling elated to be showered with so much love on her upcoming docuseries Dancing With the Devil.



The Disney alum articulated her thoughts on receiving support from fans after she detailed her battle with drug abuse, depression etc.

Reacting to all the support, the 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to write, "Thanking god for all the love and support I've felt from my fans, friends and family over the past 24 hours. My heart is so overwhelmed in the best way."



She continued, "I love you all so much and thank you for your messages..you have no idea what they mean to me. We're in this together and I feel you with me - thank you."

In the heartbreaking documentary, Lovato said she was raped at the age of 15 by her drug-dealer.

She added that she wanted to "set the record straight" about her life with the docuseries.

"I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here, and if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out," the songstress told reporters.