Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'taking things slow' after quashing split rumours

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez denied parting their ways, confirming they are very much together by reuniting in the Dominican Republic recently.



The power couple is 'still engaged' but working through some problems, said an insider close to the couple. Amid all the tension, 'they are taking things slow,' the source said.

"Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person," the insider revealed. "They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."

The insider further said the Latino singer was "very much ready to give up" on their relationship but "she is happy they are still together."

"Jennifer is struggling with trust issues," the source explained. "They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged."

Meanwhile, a second insider said, "Don't forget, this is the first time they have been apart in a year [as she films] and that can be hard. Whatever happened, they are working past it."