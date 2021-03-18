Coronavirus in Pakistan: Asad Umar warns of lockdown if SOPs not followed

ISLAMABAD: The head of the country's nerve centre for the fight against coronavirus, Asad Umar, urged citizens to follow the SOPs and warned that if those guidelines are not followed, the government will be left with no option but to place "stronger restriction on activities".

“Sharp spike in COVID positivity [rate]. Hospital daily admissions and people in critical care rising fast,” tweeted the federal minister.

The NCOC chief warned that if a change is not seen in the SOP compliance then the government will have to place stronger restrictions on activities.

The minister appealed to the citizens to be “very very careful” as the new strain, which is the main cause for the rise in cases, spreads “faster and is more deadly”.

National positivity has crossed 7%: NCOC

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday was informed that there has been a sharp rising trend in disease and the national positivity rate has crossed 7.5%.

"The forum was briefed that a sharp rising trend in disease is visible and positivity has crossed 7.5%," said a statement issued by the NCOC. It added that the "all major cities have crossed 5% positivity" threshold.

During today's session, the NCOC was briefed on the implementation of various health guidelines that were issued to all the federating units.

"NCOC was apprised that implementation on those guidelines needs comprehensive review," the statement said. It added that the body also showed "serious concern on rising disease trend and mortality rate".

The body directed the provincial administrations to take immediate actions for the strict implementation of SOPs.

The NCOC shared that it had received reports of "mass violations of SOPs and disrespect of orders including not wearing of mask, disregard of social distancing" from across the country.

The body appealed to the citizens to "once again display good example of social behavior and follow the SOPs in letter and spirit".

It warned that if not done so then "strict measures will have to be taken which may result into closure of business and restrictions on economic and social activities".

Vaccination centres to be closed on Sundays

The body also announced that vaccination centres will be closed across the country on Sundays and national holidays.

“It was decided that COVID vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on Sundays and national holidays,” said the NCOC.

3,495 new coronavirus cases



The statement by the minister and the NCOC came as Pakistan recorded a positivity rate of 7.8%.

During the past 24 hours, about 3,495 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country. Moreover, the number of active coronavirus patients in the country stands at 24,592 as of today.

Daily data issued by the NCOC says that over 61 people have succumbed to the virus during the past 24 hours taking the death tally to 13,717.

The country is experiencing the third wave of coronavirus which is deemed more lethal and hazardous by health experts. They have urged people to strictly practice standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the virus spread.

The health authorities have re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the country that were lifted last month due to a surge in cases while educational institutes have been closed in several cities of the Punjab and KP.