Is Kangana Ranaut heading towards politics?

Kangana Ranaut was responding to a tweet that claimed she will take part in the by-polls

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s bold and outspoken personality often stirs up controversies, leading many into believing the actor has what it takes to dip her feet into politics.



The Queen actor recently set the record straight about speculation regarding her probable shift towards politics.

The Manikarnika star was responding to a tweet that claimed she will take part in the by-polls to Mandi Lok Sabha seat following the demise of the sitting MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Responding to that, Ranaut said: "I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Loksabha elections, HP population is hardly 60/70 lakhs, no poverty/crime.”

“If I get into politics I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks," she added.