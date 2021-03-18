Soni Razdan thinks actors need the COVID-19 vaccine more than anyone

Soni Razdan revealed that the vaccines should be open for all

Indian actor Soni Razdan is opening up about the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in India, claiming actors should be getting it urgently.

Sharing her thoughts on Twitter, the Raazi actor revealed that the vaccines should be open for all and the government shouldn’t be the one prioritizing amongst professions.

She had said that the only people who couldn’t wear masks and other protective gear at work were actors.

Razdan was responding to Suhel Seth’s tweet that read: "FOR GOD’S SAKE, OPEN VACCINATION FOR ALL. WHOEVER WANTS IT SHOULD GET IT! WHO IS THE GOVERNMENT TO PRIROTISE WHICH PROFESSIONS ARE MORE VALUABLE THAN OTHERS? THESE ARE INDIAN LIVES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT.”

The actor replied saying: “Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez.”