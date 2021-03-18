Prince Harry, Meghan were ousted by Queen so Charles and William could shine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal rift with the British royal family seems to escalating with each passing day.



UK correspondent Max Colchester spoke to Wall Street Journal about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were left out in the cold to put the spotlight on Prince Charles and Prince William.

"They couldn't have it both ways because people in the palace fear that they would effectively overshadow some of the other royals,” he said.

WSJ explained how Harry and Meghan’s situation was not too different from that of King Edward VIII: "In 1936, King Edward VIII faced a similar fate. After he abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, he gave up his title and became the Duke of Windsor. His brother George became King and the Duke ended up living in France."

Colchester explained: "The Duke of Windsor left the UK because the Royal Family feared that he would hog the limelight away from his brother, George."

This comes not long after Oprah Winfrey recently said during her appearance on CBS This Morning that she had a chat with Meghan in 2018 about how she was asked by the royals to be “50 percent less.”

"She had just joined the royal family and she shared a conversation with me then that made me feel somewhat disheartened,” said Winfrey.

"She said she had been told, been given advice, that it would be best if she could be 50 percent less than she was. That was the quote, if she could be 50 percent less. I remember hearing that in 2018 and I said to her, 'I don't know how you're going to survive, being half of yourself',” she added.