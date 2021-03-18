Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas thinking of becoming parents

Nick Jonas has revealed that he and his film star wife Priyanka Chopra are 'looking forward' to becoming parents.



The 28-year-old singer, while speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music as part of the At Home With series, said he and Priyanka would embark on parenthood when 'we’re ready for that'.

To a question about becoming a father, the American singer: 'Of course. That is certainly something we’re both looking forward to. And know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that.'



The celebrity couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

Jonas also discussed his and Priyanka's romantic journey, saying that being friends prior to starting a relationship was key to their marriage.



He said: “I think that being friends first really helped. There was a built-in trust because we knew each other first as friends and you’ve got to be best friends with your person for it, I think, to work. And so that was a major factor."

Nick Jonas dropped his fourth solo album, Spaceman earlier this month, claiming that the 'record are love letters' to his wife Priyanka.