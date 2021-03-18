Angelina Jolie's divorce battle with Brad Pitt tuns bitter

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce battle seems to take a new turn as the actress is reportedly prepared to provide 'proof of domestic abuse'.



Jolie and Pitt - who tied the knot in 2014 and split just two years later, have been embroiled in a bitter separation ever since - and are currently thought to be working out a custody agreement for their six children, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

The 'Maleficent'star, in court document, has reportedly stated that she is willing to offer ‘proof and authority’ in support of domestic abuse allegations that occurred during their marriage.



In a candid interview with British Vogue earlier this year, the notoriously private star opened up on their break-up, and explained that she’s still coming to terms with the life change.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called time on their relationship in 2016, but are still in the process of legally separating.