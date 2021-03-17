Johnny Depp to challenge verdict in wife beater case

Johnny Depp intends to challenge a verdict given by court in London in a case which he lost to a British tabloid.

According to Reuters, the Hollywood star will seek permission on Thursday to appeal against his defeat in a London libel case last year over a tabloid article which labelled him a wife beater.

High Court Judge Andrew Nicol ruled last November that Depp had violently assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard during their tempestuous five-year relationship, at times putting her in fear for her life.

That decision came after three weeks of hearings where the court heard sensational claim and counter-claim from Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, about violent outbursts which each accused the other of committing.

Depp, star of films including “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Edward Scissorhands”, had gone to the London court to sue The Sun newspaper and one of its journalists over an article that stated he had been violent towards Heard.