Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's hand-holding shows Duchess to be dominant

Body language expert Andrea Gordon has concluded that Meghan Markle is the dominant one in her relationship with Prince Harry with the way they hold hands.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Andrea said: "They are gripping each other's hands with fingers spread and entwined, as opposed to relaxed hand holding.

“This grip shows both intensity of feeling and of the situation they are in.

“Most of the time Meghan’s hand is on top which shows dominance.”

However, Andrea also said that the gesture suggested a feeling of safety and that she is reassuring her husband.

“Also there is a nurturing sense to Meghan’s hand hold over Harry, a reassurance of being safe, I got your back.”