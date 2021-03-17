close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Aiman Khan shares what she loves endlessly

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan seems to head over heels for the sea.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her love for the water as a snap depicted the diva gazing over the blue sea.

She could be seen donning a casual outfit for her outing.

"Never ending love for," she wrote with emojis depicting waves.

Needless to say fans couldn't help but sing praises of the diva.

"Superb," one fan commented.

"Gorgeous," another wrote.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz