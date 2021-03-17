Madhuri Dixit showers love on son Arin on his 18th birthday

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit showered love on her son Arin on his 18th birthday, saying ‘Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure’.



Sharing then and now sweet photos of Arin, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress said “My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin.”

“Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest.”

She further said “Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you”.



Madhuri got married to Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, on 17 October 1999 and share two sons Arin and 16-year-old Ryan Nene with him.