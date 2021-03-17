Meghan Markle looms over royal family with threat of one ‘phone to Oprah’

Experts fear Meghan Markle is but a “phone away from Oprah” and may use her power to cancel the royal family is racist bullying allegations are not tended to.

This claim was brought forward by CBS’s Gayle King. He spoke to Pod Save the Queen viewers alongside the Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers.

There Mr. Myers claimed, “I think that really relates to the Queen’s statement ‒ ‘recollections may vary’ ‒ that’s going to be very, very interesting to see how that is dealt with.”

"Because if that does become an issue and Harry and Meghan either don’t get an apology privately or they are not satisfied with the way that internal investigation ‒ if we can call it that ‒ goes, then I have no doubt that they’ll hit the nuclear button again."

He concluded by saying, "They’ll be straight on the phone to Oprah or Gayle King and they’ll be doing more interviews. This is definitely not one where they’ve had their say and that’s it now ‒ they will definitely keep talking to the media if they feel that’s the only way to get their voice heard.