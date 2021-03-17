Watch: Karachi robbers make away with over a million rupees after robbing bank

KARACHI: CCTV footage of two suspects making away with over a million rupees after allegedly robbing a bank in the city's New Karachi area has been obtained by Geo News.



According to police, four suspects robbed a bank and injured two security guards by hitting them with the butts of their guns.



The security guards tried to foil the robbery attempt, according to police, but remained unsuccessful.



The footage shows two men running away from a bank to their motorcycles. One of them appears to be carrying a Kalashnikov rifle while the other one behind him can be seen carrying a pistol.

The suspect carrying the pistol fires two shots into the air, probably to scare onlookers.



Police said an encounter between the robbers and police officials took place but the suspects managed to flee.

The men were wearing masks, said police.