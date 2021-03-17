Cricketer named in Pakistan squad for Africa tour tests positive for COVID-19: PCB

A look at the PCB headquarters in Lahore. Photo: File

PCB says 35 tests were conducted out of which one returned positive.

Apart from the player who tested positive, the rest of the squad has been asked to assemble in Lahore on Thursday.

Training camp for the Pakistan squad expected to begin from Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

LAHORE: A player named in the Pakistan squad for the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a statement.

"A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player," said the cricket's governing body in Pakistan.



The PCB did not identify the player who tested positive.

The cricket board said barring the player that tested positive, the rest of the squad has been asked to assemble in Lahore on Thursday for the training camp. The camp will begin from Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The PCB said that the player who tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence.

"If he tests negative, only then will he be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested," said the PCB regarding the tested player's path to join the squad.



Pre-departure schedule of Cricket squad

The PCB also released the training, practice and media conferences schedule of the squad.

Friday, March 19:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam to hold virtual media conference at 11:15 am.

Pakistan team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1:00 pm onwards. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Saturday, March 20:

The Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 4 pm. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Sunday, March 21:

A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30am.

No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Monday, March 22:

The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 am. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Tuesday, March 23:

A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30 am.

No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Wednesday, March 24:

The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 am. Photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Thursday, March 25:

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold pre-departure virtual media conference. The time will be confirmed closer to the date.

No training session has been scheduled for the day

Friday, March 26:

The team will depart for South Africa.