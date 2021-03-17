ICC shares 1996 video of Benazir Bhutto giving World Cup trophy to Lankan skipper

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto claps as Ranatunga celebrates with the trophy. Photo: ICC video screengrab

It was 25 years ago today that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto handed over the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996 trophy to the winning captain, Arjuna Ranatunga.



Sri Lanka defeated Australia with ease in the final, overpowering the kangaroos by 7 wickets in hand and with 22 balls to spare.



ICC took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the video of then prime minister Benazir Bhutto handing over the trophy to Ranatunga.



"25 years since Sri Lanka's CWC 1996 win. Former captain @arjuna.ranatunga lifts the trophy after a famous seven-wicket win over Australia," wrote the ICC in an Instagram post.

Australia batted first in the day-night match and scored a modest 241 runs from their 50 overs. Mark Taylor scored 74 runs and Ricky Ponting made 45 runs. No other Australian batsman performed well.

On the other hand, Arvinda de Silva was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, picking up three wickets. He also managed to score an unbeaten 107 runs and formed a solid partnership with skipper Ranatunga, who also remained unbeaten on 46.

Sri Lanka managed to win by 7 wickets and with 22 balls to spare. After 1996, the team has so far not managed to lift the prestigious trophy again.