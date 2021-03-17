close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor is the next Alia Bhatt of Bollywood?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt by a fan

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark in the industry within a short span of time.

During her time spent in B-Town, the star has been compared to quite a few of her fellow female stars. The list now has the name of Alia Bhatt in it and it looks like the Dhadak actor is over the moon with this specific comparison.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was elated to have been compared to the Raazi actor.

A fan had told Janhvi: "That's so sweet. Aapke mooh me ghee, shakkar, laddoo, biryani, jo bhi aapko chahiye.”  

Latest News

More From Bollywood