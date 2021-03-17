Janhvi Kapoor is the next Alia Bhatt of Bollywood?

Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt by a fan

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark in the industry within a short span of time.

During her time spent in B-Town, the star has been compared to quite a few of her fellow female stars. The list now has the name of Alia Bhatt in it and it looks like the Dhadak actor is over the moon with this specific comparison.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was elated to have been compared to the Raazi actor.

A fan had told Janhvi: "That's so sweet. Aapke mooh me ghee, shakkar, laddoo, biryani, jo bhi aapko chahiye.”