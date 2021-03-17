Prince Harry, William's resentment for each other bursting at the seams

Prince William is worried that anything he says to Prince Harry will be plastered over American TV

After Gayle King revealed Prince Harry and Prince William connected with each other but their conversations haven't been fruitful, a royal expert echoed the claims the two brothers are not ready to resolve their fallout anytime soon.



In her piece for Vanity Fair, royal biographer Katie Nicholl said Harry and William are not ready to call it a truce just yet, despite talking to each other since Harry and Meghan's bombshell tell-all.



Nicholl said there 'is lack of trust on both sides' and an agreement between them is nowhere in sight.

One source close to William told Vanity Fair, “There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard. William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.”

Meanwhile King said Meghan and Harry are eager for the “royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant."