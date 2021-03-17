Britney Spears draws inspiration from Meghan Markle, Harry Oprah interview: ‘Let me in!’

Global pop icon and 90’s sensation Britney Spears is reportedly interested in following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps with an Oprah Winfrey tell all.



The news about Spear’s interest was brought forward by a source close to Metro UK and they were quoted saying, “Britney was incredibly moved by Meghan’s interview, as she likened her own feelings of entrapment as well as her struggles with mental health, which she thought was incredibly brave.”

“With her dad still acting as co-conservator, Britney has every aspect of her life controlled, so she too feels like she has been forced into silence.”

The insider concluded saying, “But as her fight to have her dad removed shows, Britney is finally fighting to take back control of her own life. That includes having her say and addressing all the rumors about her when she can.”