Prince William and Prince Harry's first talk to mend ties ends in smoke

Prince William and Prince Charles took an initiative to mend ties with Prince Harry and talked to The Duke of Sussex with an aim to ease tensions within the royal family after his and Meghan Markle's explosive chat with Oprah.



A media outlet, citing a friend of the two princes, reported that Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were 'not productive'.



Meghan and Harry's recent interview has widened the gap between the couple and Royal Family. Meghan, during the chat, revealed that one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born.

In response to the allegations, The Duke of Cambridge said: "We're very much not a racist family."

The Queen used her decades-long experience to cope with the problems and took a measured and sensible step, ordering the royals to avoid adding fuel to the fire with their critical statements.

On Tuesday, Gayle King, the co-host of CBS This Morning, said she had spoken to Harry and Meghan at the weekend and that a conversation between the brothers had taken place.

"It's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too, and the word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," she said.

Harry and Meghan's high-profile interview has undoubtedly plunged the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the death of William and Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.