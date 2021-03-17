Lil’ Kim felicitates two beautiful queens Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion on historic Grammy wins

Lil’ Kim has felicitated to Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion on their historic victory at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony.



Music sensation Beyoncé picked up four awards out of her nine nominations. The star also broke the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist or any singer, male or female (she now has 28 Grammys overall).



Beyoncé and Megan have also achieved another milestone as they became the first-ever pair of women to be awarded the Best Rap Performance gong in Grammys history for ‘Savage (Beyoncé remix)’. Megan was also named Best New Artist.

Lil’ Kim shared the image and congratulated two beautiful queens on Instagram and wrote: "I have watched how hard you worked since you stepped on the scene consistent with your work and your love. You are an amazing talent. Always keep your head to the sky and know you have made your Mommy proud! You deserve it all!"

The rapper added: "Congratulations on making HISTORY."

Billie Eilish – who won Record Of The Year award for ‘Everything I Wanted’ – paid tribute to Megan during her acceptance speech, saying: 'You deserve it, honestly. Genuinely, this goes to her.'