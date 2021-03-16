close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 16, 2021

Never had fun being a senior citizen until today: Bushra Ansari gets Covid-19 jab

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 16, 2021

Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari is over the moon to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video clip of herself getting the jab and also shared an important message.

She urged her followers to get the vaccine saying that it was necessary for themselves and their loved ones.

"This vaccine is so important to get for our friends and family," she said.

The stunner also joked about getting the jab first since she is a senior citizen.

"I never had fun being a senior citizen until today," she joked.

Take a look: 



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz