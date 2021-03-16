Prince Harry, Prince William 'glad' to be on speaking terms since bombshell tell-all

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly broken their silence and spoke to each other for the first time since Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex’s explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

According to CBS journalist Gayle King, the brothers spoke over the weekend but "did not have a fruitful conversation".

Gayle, who was also present at Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding, also said that he spoke to his father Prince Charles.

"Well, I did actually call them to see how they are feeling, it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and his father, too," she said.

"The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive."

Despite their difference, the brothers are said to be happy to be on speaking terms.

"[They] are glad they at least started a conversation."

The Duke of Sussex had also reportedly sent an email to the heir apparent, justifying his tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl, in a piece for Vanity Fair, revealed, "Harry was emailing his father to justify why he and Meghan had done the interview. Charles was said to be ‘in a state of despair’ according to a friend,” she wrote.

“I know he has spoken to the Queen and he has been in regular email contact with his father.

“Depending on what he and Meghan say, this could be very damaging for family relations," Nicholl continued.