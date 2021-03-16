Aiman Khan turns heads as she serves style goals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Aiman Khan certainly puts her best foot forward when it comes to her fashion sense.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner can be seen rocking a chic yet casual look as she posed in a beautiful location in Turkey.
The stunner can be seen donning a tea pink blouse with white pants along with a dark plaid coat along with a pair of slippers.
It came to no surprise that the star was showered with compliments by her fans
Take a look: