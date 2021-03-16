Video: Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 as haq mehr

A screengrab of Naila Shamal, the woman who went viral on social media for demanding books worth Rs100,000 as haq mehr.

Naila Shamal says she asked for books as haq mehr to help abolish wrong customs in Pakistani society.

Naila Shamal is a writer.

"If we don't attach value to books as writers, how can we expect the common man to do the same," she asks in video message.

While it is considered a norm in our society for expensive items to be given as "Haq Mehr" to brides for their wedding, Mardan's Naila Shamal has asked her husband for books worth Rs100,000 instead.

Haq mehr is the obligatory payment — made in the form of money, jewelry, home goods, furniture and/or any other form of property — made by a man directly to his wife-to-be upon taking her hand in marriage.

Only the woman has right over her haq mehr, and paying it is a legal obligation under Islamic law and customs.



In a viral video on Twitter, Shamal can be seen dressed in a bridal outfit as she delivers an important message. "As you all know, I have demanded books worth Rs100,000 for Haq Mehr," she says. "One reason for this is that due to rising inflation in our country, we cannot afford expensive gifts. On the other hand, it is also important to eliminate wrong customs from our society," she adds.

Shumaila then says that most women demand money and jewellery as Haq Mehr but she decided to settle for books as, being a writer, it was important for her to show reverence for books.

"If I, as a writer, do not attach value to books then how can we expect the common man to do so?" she asks.

"The real reason I asked for the Haq Mehr is to give value to books so that we can also advise others to do the same," she says in conclusion.

The video went viral on Twitter, as it garnered more than 29,000 views and was retweeted more than 350 times.

It was tweeted by a user named Mona Farooq Ahmed.

"A bride Naila Shamal in Mardan KPK, Pakistan demanded books in Haq Mehr, worth 100k. The bride and the groom both are writers. How much you love books?" she had captioned the video.

Zainab praised the initiative, saying that the couple will enjoy writing in each other's company.



