Prince Harry reaches out to Prince Charles in desperate attempt to justify tell-all

Prince Harry has contacted his father, Prince Charles, after revealing they were embroiled in a rift earlier last year.



The former working royal, who decided to step down from his royal role, has had a frosty relationship with his father ever since.

According to royal commentator Katie Nicholl, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly sent an email to Charles, justifying his tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



Writing in a piece for Vanity Fair, Nicholl said, "Harry was emailing his father to justify why he and Meghan had done the interview. Charles was said to be ‘in a state of despair’ according to a friend,” she wrote.

“I know he has spoken to the Queen and he has been in regular email contact with his father.

“Depending on what he and Meghan say, this could be very damaging for family relations," Nicholl continued.

During his interview with Winfrey, Harry said Charles 'stopped taking his calls' after he shared his decision to step away from the monarchy.

The Duke also shared he felt trapped in the royal family and that his father and brother, Prince William, are also trapped.

When asked if Charles is taking his calls now, Harry said, ”Yeah, yeah, he is. There’s a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar.”