Prince Charles was ‘fed up’ of Prince Harry treating him as a ‘cash dispenser’

Prince Harry recently sent shock waves after admitting that his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls following his and Meghan Markle’s royal exit.



It has now emerged through sources that the Prince of Wales got ‘tired’ of his son continuously asking him for money after he stepped back as a senior royal with his wife.

According to a source cited by the Daily Telegraph, the Duke of Cornwall stopped taking the Duke of Sussex’s calls after the latter wouldn’t stop contacting him over issues pertaining to his finances.

“Like any parent, Charles did get fed up with the constant calls from Harry for more money. He did his utmost to make them feel financially supported but when they said they were upping sticks, they asked for even more,” said the insider.

“If [Charles] was less inclined to take calls, it might be because he didn’t want to be treated like a cash dispenser,” the grapevine further revealed.