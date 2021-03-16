Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her birthday celebrations at Karan Johar’s residence

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt gave her fans sneak peek into her 28th birthday celebrations and thanked all her fans for their love.



The Gully Boy actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture from her birthday party at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence.

Alia can be seen in glamorous black and red dress and posed in front of the drinks bar that had her name written on it in neon lights.

She captioned the adorable photo “thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light” followed by heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday without beau Ranbir Kapoor, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

