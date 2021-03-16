close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 16, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'overjoyed' after Pippa welcomes second child

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 16, 2021

'The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news,' said an insider 

Kate Middleton and Prince William are beyond ecstatic on the arrival of Pippa Middleton's second child on Monday. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been cited by a source as being 'overjoyed' after the latter's sister gave birth to daughter, who she named Grace Elizabeth Jane.

"The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news," the insider said.

Meanwhile it is said Jane was born around 4.22 a.m. Monday morning, weighing 6lbs, 7oz.

'Mother and baby are doing well,' a family source informed the outlet.

"She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival," the source added.

This is Pippa and her husband James' second bundle of joy. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2018.

