Coronavirus: Pakistan finalises deal to buy vaccine from Sinopharm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has finalised its agreement to purchase the coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese firm Sinopharm with the first shipment to arrive today, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Sources say that under the agreement Sinopharm will provide the vaccine to Pakistan in phases. They also added that the first tranche of the vaccine will arrive in the country today.

The officials, privy to the development, said that Pakistan is also in talks with another Chinese company CanSino to buy their vaccine for its 220 million population.

Currently, Pakistan is vaccinating the country's healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 after launching the vaccination drive on February 2.

Pakistan has so far received two batches of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Sinopharm, developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, has shown to be 79% effective.

It was reported last week that Pakistan is expected to receive the first batch of Chinese company Cansino Bio's vaccine for COVID-19 within a week after it placed an order for the single-dose vaccine.

Besides the delivery from China, Pakistan is also on the list to receive 17,160,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the global COVAX platform.