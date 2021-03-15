close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Pakistan

March 15, 2021

Punjab govt working to ensure availability of affordable food items in Ramazan

Pakistan

Mon, Mar 15, 2021
Picture showing some vegetables, fruits, and thousand-rupee currency notes. Photo: The News on Sunday.

LAHORE: The government is working to ensure the availability of affordable and high-quality food items to the people of Punjab during the holy month of Ramazan, the province's chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced Monday.

As reported by Geo.tv,  CM Buzdar took to Twitter and announced that the Punjab government has also earmarked a subsidy of Rs7 billion for the month of Ramazan so that people of the province will be able to purchase good-quality yet reasonably-priced food items.

"Starting from the 25th of Shaban until Eid, the government — with a subsidy of Rs7 billion — will ensure the supply of good-quality flour, sugar, pulses, vegetables, and fruits at affordable prices through 313 Ramazan bazaars," he tweeted.

