Pakistan squad set for 1st round of coronavirus testing ahead of South Africa tour

— File photo

Ahead of the South Africa tour, the Pakistan cricket team will undergo the first phase of COVID-19 testing tomorrow (Tuesday), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials said Monday.



The tests of the squads that will play ODIs and T20Is in South Africa next month will take place at the players and officials' respective cities. The team members will then gather in Lahore on March 18 for the second phase of the coronavirus tests.

The third and fourth rounds will take place on March 21 and 24, respectively, while the team will depart for South Africa on March 26, PCB officials said.

PCB plans to start the national squad's training on March 19. However, the decision will be subject to approval from the Punjab government. The cricket board said it has reached out to the Punjab government in this regard. "We hope the government allows us to hold the camp," said a PCB official.

The officials noted the Punjab government had prohibited sporting activities in the province in light of the increasing coronavirus cases.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa from April 2 till April 16.

After the South Africa tour, the team will depart for Zimbabwe, where they will play two Tests and three T20Is against the Chevrons.