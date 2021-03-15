President Alvi, wife get COVID-19 vaccine jab, laud PTI's smart lockdown policy

Twitter/The President of Pakistan/via The News

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife, Samina Arif, got the COVID-19 vaccine jab at a vaccination centre here in the federal capital's Tarlai area, according to the President House's Twitter account.

Speaking on the occasion, the president lauded the PTI government's efforts to get the nation vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as its smart lockdown policy that he said helped Pakistan sustain itself economically.

Vaccines were being administered according to age in Pakistan, Alvi said. "The elites around the world broke the lines and got themselves vaccinated," he added.

He explained that he got himself "registered at 1166" and got vaccinated when his turn came. The PTI government had developed a "simpler and better vaccination system" across Pakistan, he added.



Alvi also advised the Pakistani people to go ahead with caution even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Please continue wearing masks, wash your hands, and keep your distance in view of the third wave of the coronavirus," he stated.

He also lauded the PTI regime's efforts and strategies in light of the pandemic, saying the government's smart lockdown policy "reduced economic losses".

