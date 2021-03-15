'Piers Morgan tried to silence Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over interview'

Piers Morgan is accused of "silencing" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey by using Prince Philip's hospitalisation as the reason.

"I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen, at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital, is enormous and frankly contemptible," he said of the couple.

Hosts of US talk show The View see the former Good Morning Britain host's attempt to "silence" the couple.

Co-host Joy Behar snapped back saying: "Look at how he invokes Prince Philip, who was very ill at the time.

"That is guilt-tripping, that they’re not supposed to talk about what happened to them because the old guy is in the hospital.

"I thought that was really low virtue-signalling."

Co-host Sunny Hostin added: "It is something that is being brought up in the UK right now.

"Not to be macabre, but Prince Philip is quite old already and has been in hospital before.

"I think everybody gets the opportunity to tell their truth.

"Others try to silence someone’s truth by saying they can’t say it now because now is not the right time because someone’s ill."

She continued: "They say now is not the right time to talk about race because of this.

"Now is not the right time to talk about mental illness because of that.

"That is shameful, and right out of the playbook of people trying to silence women and women of colour."