close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Experts break apart Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims: ‘It never happened!’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021
Experts break apart Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims: ‘It never happened!’

Experts close to the Church of England have come forward to spill the beans behind Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims.

This news was brought forward by a vicar who gathered the intel from a CofE source who claimed, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”

Reportedly, at least two witnesses need to be present at the ceremony for it to be deemed legal and only members of the church certified under a special license can officiate the event.

The source also explained that the actual wedding needs "unrestricted access" by civilians so as to allow for "valid objections against the marriage.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment