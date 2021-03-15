close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Prince Philip to stay under observation as he enters 30th day of hospitalisation

Prince Philip is set to hit a grim milestone, as he will turn 100 years' old in June 10

Prince Philip will enter the 30th day of hospitalisation tomorrow as a major milestone approaches in a few months. 

The Duke of Edinburgh, who will turn 100 years' old this year, was earlier rushed to the hospital for an infection unrelated to COVID-19.

He is currently under care at the King Edward VII’s Hospital wherein he underwent heart surgery.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement at the time of Philip's hospitalisation, saying he has been under 'observation and rest.'

Meanwhile, royal family members had also provided update on the Duke's health.

Prince William said on February 22 his grandfather was "ok" and doctors were "keeping an eye on him".

For now, the Duke is looking forward to hit a grim milestone, as he will turn 100 years' old on June 10, 2o21.

