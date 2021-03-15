close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Gauahar Khan lands in trouble for violating COVID-19 restrictions

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021
An FIR has been registered against Gauahar Khan for working after testing positive for COVID-19

Indian film and TV actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been booked for working despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday registered an FIR against the actor for going to shoot a film, after getting diagnosed with the virus.

According to an official of the BMC, Khan was asked to quarantine herself.

“When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station," they said.

“An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official,” said S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.

After lodging the complaint, the BMC's official account tweeted, "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz