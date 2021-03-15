Priyanka Chopra marks UK Mother's Day in heartfelt post

'I'm so lucky,' Priyanka said of her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas

Priyanka Chopra commemorated the UK Mother's Day with a special tribute for her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas.



On Sunday, the global icon took to Instagram to mark the special day in London, as she shoots for the upcoming spy series Citadel.

Pee Cee wrote in her post, "I'm so lucky," Priyanka captioned a picture of Madhu and Denise.

She had recently posted a picture of the entire family, posing together in London.

"My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited," Priyanka wrote in a post earlier this week.

On Mother's Day last year, Priyanka had shared a photo of Denise and Madhu with the caption, "Not being able to hug or celebrate my mother or my mother in law or all the mother figures in my life today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight. So, to all of you mothers, the ones we’re born to, the ones we come across every day in our life, or the ones we choose, Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Mother’s Day."