After Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez debunks split rumours

Alex Rodriguez was asked by a reporter if he and Jennifer Lopez were 'working on it'

Alex Rodriguez came forth echoing Jennifer Lopez after confirming to the press the duo have not broken up.



The Latino power couple said although they are working through some issues of their own, they are still together.



Earlier, J.Lo had shunned the rumours about her alleged breakup after which, A-Rod came forth confirming 'he is not single.'

While walking to his gym in a video by TMZ, Alex was asked by a reporter if he and J.Lo were “working on it."

Responding to the question, Alex gave a thumbs up to the camera. When asked if he was 'single' he laughed and said, “no."

After the gym session ended, the New York Yankee star gestured towards his phone as it rang, “Is somebody calling me?” he asked to someone else on camera, saying, “wait, wait, hold on — let me call you right back, babe.”

A female voice was then heard on the other end of the call, as he laughed and nodded to the reporter asking if it “was Jennifer” calling. “Bye guys, happy Saturday!” he then said and jetted off in his car.

The couple issued a joint statement saying, “We are working through some things,” denying they have broken up.