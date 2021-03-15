close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

‘Meghan Markle got a welcome bigger than any royal has gotten in history’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021

Meghan Markle’s bombshell claims made during her Oprah Winfrey interview have brought her quite a lot of criticism.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards who has been covering the British royal family since the past 44 years recently came forth to claim that the Duchess of Sussex was by far the most welcomed royal in the family.

Speaking on ITV’s documentary The Week That Shook The Royals, the 80-year-old photographer said: "The fact is that Meghan got the biggest welcome to the Royal Family anyone ever got."

In a separate piece penned for The Sun, he praised Oprah for the explosive interview, claiming she was the only victor of the tumultuous weekend that wreaked havoc in Buckingham Palace.

"Make no mistake this is a knife edge moment in recent royal history that knocks Diana's Panorama revelations into a cocked hat. Harry and Meghan have the best PRs Hollywood can buy. I believe nothing in that interview was said by chance. I feel desperate sorrow that it's come to this. Everybody has been hurt here. It wasn’t necessary to do this,” he wrote.

