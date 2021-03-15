Ashley Tisdale touches on ‘painful’ pregnancy symptoms: ‘It just hurts!’

Ashley Tisdale recently took to social media and got candid about some of her worst pregnancy symptoms.



Highschool Musical star Ashley Tisdale touched upon her symptoms over on Instagram Stories and wrote, "The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis. It literally hurts to walk on my feet. I've never felt pain like this and I'm hoping once the baby is here it lets up."

"I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure. But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited. I think my husband definitely was scared - he looked a little scared in the pictures!"

However, that is not to say she’s been restricting her diet. According to IANS, the actor admits, "I haven't changed anything crazy. I would say that I try to be eating the healthiest when I can, but there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal, but I'm allowing myself to be okay.

“When I say that, it's because I usually am on a strict diet of no carbs and all these veggies and grains. So yeah, if I want a gluten-free bagel, I allow myself to have a gluten-free bagel! I let my body speak to what I need.

“I feel like if I'm craving something, there's a reason I'm craving steak that night. I am in tune with my body. I try to keep up with my workouts because that's so helpful, and just try to be well-rounded."