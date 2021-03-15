Armeena Khan feels ‘relieved and grateful’ as she receives coronavirus vaccine along with husband

Pakistani star Armeena Khan is feeling incredibly ‘relieved and grateful’ after she received coronavirus vaccine along with her husband in England.



The Sherdil actress turned to Instagram and shared a video of her receiving the jab.

Armeena wrote, “Just got my vaccine done! I’m so relieved and grateful. It didn’t hurt at all, it was super quick and the staff were super nice. Thank you @nhsengland.”

She also took to Twitter and said “And I got my jab. I will talk about the experience and the process afterwards. There is one thing I’ll say to you all, GET it the moment you’re offered it. Right now, I feel incredibly relieved and grateful. Thank you #NHS”.



In another tweet, Armeena said “Husband and I getting the vaccine, super nervous but excited at the same time. #LetsDoThis.”



