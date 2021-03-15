Ali Zafar gives hilarious reply to fan over marriage proposal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani musician Ali Zafar had a hilarious yet decent reply to a fan from Netherlands after she asked him to marry her on social media.
The Mela Loot Liya singer took to Twitter to spend Sunday with fans and during #askAZ, a fan from Netherlands asked Ali Zafar to marry her.
"It’s a good Sunday. Let’s do a Q&A. Ask me anything. #askAZ,” the singer tweeted.
During the question and answer session Cynthia R. Sitara, a fan from Netherlands asked Ali Zafar would he marry her.
She said “Anything? Hmmmm…. Will you marry me?”
Ali Zafar had a witty yet sensible reply over it.
He replied, “Yaar ye thora mushkil ho jaaye ga (It will be a difficult) hope you understand.”