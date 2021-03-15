close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021
Ali Zafar gives hilarious reply to fan over marriage proposal

Pakistani musician Ali Zafar had a hilarious yet decent reply to a fan from Netherlands after she asked him to marry her on social media.

The Mela Loot Liya singer took to Twitter to spend Sunday with fans and during #askAZ, a fan from Netherlands asked Ali Zafar to marry her.

"It’s a good Sunday. Let’s do a Q&A. Ask me anything. #askAZ,” the singer tweeted.

During the question and answer session Cynthia R. Sitara, a fan from Netherlands asked Ali Zafar would he marry her.

She said “Anything? Hmmmm…. Will you marry me?”

Ali Zafar had a witty yet sensible reply over it.

He replied, “Yaar ye thora mushkil ho jaaye ga (It will be a difficult) hope you understand.”

