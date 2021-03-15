close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Prince Harry quietly pays tribute to Princess Diana on UK's Mother's Day

Mon, Mar 15, 2021

Prince Harry paid a quiet tribute to his mother Princess Diana on UK’s Mother’s Day on Sunday.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children honoured their late grandmother Princess Diana this year on Mother’s Day, across the pond, Prince Harry too remembered his mum.

Royal expert and author, Omid Scobie tweeted on Sunday that the Duke of Sussex arranged for flowers to be laid on the late Princess of Wales’ grave on his behalf.

“A spokesperson for Prince Harry says that he arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire for #MothersDay in the UK today,” tweeted the co-author of Finding Freedom.


