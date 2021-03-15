Zayn Malik lambastes Grammys again, calls to end 'the secret committees'

Zayn Malik does not seem to cool down as he doubled down on his criticism of the Grammys after calling the Recording Academy out on Twitter last week.



The former One Direction star, in his first tweet on Tuesday (March 9), blamed the Recording Academy of not considering artists “unless you shake hands and send gifts”.

Gigi Hadid's sweetheart repeated his words on Sunday, ahead of the ceremony, and wrote:"@recordingacad are moving in inches and we need to move in miles,” he tweeted. “I’m keeping the pressure on & fighting for transparency & inclusion.



“We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating “creative excellence” of ALL. End the secret committees. Until then … #thegrammys.”

The star, after his first tweet, clarified that he was not slamming the Grammys for personal reasons, but because of “the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring politics to influence the voting process”.

Fiona Apple, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Kanye West are among the winners.



Zayn Malik is not the only star to lash out at the Recording Academy lately. The Weeknd has said he will no longer allow his label to submit his music for consideration at the Grammys after he was snubbed for his album ‘After Hours’. Justin Bieber is also not attending the ceremony this year after his album ‘Changes’ was nominated in the pop categories. He said he wanted it considered as an R&B album.