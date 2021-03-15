close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Grammys 2021: Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande win big at music awards show

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga have picked up their Grammy Awards, as music's biggest night finally  kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Beyoncé has won best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl' and best rap performance for her duet with Megan Thee Stallion, 'Savage' (Remix).

Billie Eilish, who dominated last year's awards, also won a prize for her Bond theme, 'No Time To Die.'

On the other hand, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me became the first female duet to win best the best pop duo category.

The awards were announced online ahead of the main Grammys ceremony on Sunday night, which is expected to be a hybrid of live and pre-taped performances.

The stars beat Korean pop group BTS in to the prize. The seven-piece boyband had hoped to be the first K-Pop act to win a Grammy with their hit single, Dynamite.

